Mauritius: Infrastructure Development - PM Inaugurates Sub Halls in Moka and Réduit

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, proceeded, this afternoon, with the inauguration of two Sub Halls, namely the Railway Square Moka Sub Hall and the Réduit Sub Hall.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; Member of Parliament, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden; the Chairman of the Moka District Council, Mr Sudhirchandra Mahesh Kumar Soonarane; and the Chairperson of the Village Council of Moka, Mr Louis Karl Etienette, were present.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed satisfaction that the inhabitants of the region will be able to avail of the facilities at the new Sub Hall which, he said, was a much needed amenity for them. The Railway Square Moka Sub Hall, to the tune of Rs 5.5 million, comprises one hall which can be used by the senior citizens and Women Associations for their meetings, and social activities, and for yoga and Zumba classes; a gym; a recreational area with indoor games; and a meeting room.

The Prime Minister recalled that Railway Square, a locality of the Moka Village, is one of the largest village of the District Council of Moka with about 130 households representing 9 364 inhabitants. The village of Moka has many localities namely Réduit, Railway Square, Residence Telfair, Gentilly, Montagne Ory, Bois Cheri, Camp Samy and the Centre of Moka.

Mr Jugnauth stated that all citizens should benefit from the same facilities and that he makes no distinction between 'small' and 'big' villages as Government is working to bring development across the country. According to him, all citizens should avail of modern infrastructure where they can organise their social meetings, and practice their physical and leisure activities. He rejoiced that the inhabitants of the region will be able to practice physical activities as well as yoga and Zumba with the help of professional coaches.

Reiterating Government's priority to enhancing the welfare of each citizen, the Prime Minister stated that the health of the population remains one of his main concerns. He spoke of the National Sports and Physical Activity Policy whose main objective is to create a sport landscape which fosters participation of all people and appealed to the population to be health-conscious and abstain from smoking, drinking alcohol, and taking drugs. Mr Jugnauth restated his determination to fight drug trafficking, adding that he wants the population to thrive in a healthy environment where there is no scourge.

He also announced that the several projects would be implemented in the region including construction of drains, sports infrastructure, and football grounds.

For her part, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun rejoiced that the inhabitants of the region will now be able to benefit from leisure and sports facilities at the new Sub Hall. The aim of Government, she recalled, is to enhance the quality of life of all citizens by putting at their disposal the necessary infrastructure, sports equipment, and giving them access to leisure activities.

Mr Soonarane, for his part, underlined that besides the Sub Hall, a lot of projects will be implemented in the region, namely the renovation of the Community Centre, and the setting up of a modern Village Hall at Camp Samy and a Sub Hall at Bois Chéri. Furthermore, the construction of a Sub Hall in Gentilly is in the pipeline as well as a Sub Hall and Recreational Centre in Circonstance, and Polyvalent Centres in Upper Dagotière and L'Assurance, he said.

Réduit Sub Hall

At the inauguration of the Réduit Sub Hall, Prime Minister Jugnauth recalled that Reduit with 650 households and 2 600 inhabitants, is a strategic place and is known as a University Hub. Today, with the Metro Express Project which will connect Curepipe and Port Louis, Réduit will therefore become a centre point for the inhabitants of the North, South, East, and the West, he said.

The Réduit Sub Hall, a multipurpose facility to the tune of Rs 6.5 million, consists of one hall, a gym, a recreational area with indoor games and a meeting room. With the inauguration of this new polyvalent Centre, all the citizens of the region will be able to practise sports, yoga and zumba with the help of professional coaches and keep fit, the Prime Minister said.

Mr Jugnauth remarked that he has always encouraged the youth and the population in general to practise leisure and sports activities. He added that several projects are being implemented in the region, including the upgrading of a football ground in Moka, and the construction of a Sports Complex in La Laura and L'Avenir.

He also dwelt on the problem of flooding in that area and highlighted that drains have been constructed in Avenue Soobiah in Réduit. He listed out other projects in the region namely the construction of retaining wall near St Jean Church, relooking of the Martindale Green Space, and construction of drain, laying of water pipeline and resurfacing of the road leading to Clinique Mauricienne.

Speaking about the global situation, the Prime Minister underlined that due to the COVID-19 and the Ukraine and Russia War, inflation projections are high. There is a risk that certain products will not be available and in that context, arrangements are being made for the State Trading Corporation to import oil, he said. However, he pointed out, progress has been noted in several sectors of the Mauritian economy such as ICT, tourism, manufacturing, and finance, despite the difficult situation.

As for Vice-Prime Minister Dookun-Luchoomun, she expressed satisfaction that the Réduit Sub Hall will give inhabitants the opportunity to thrive. The youth will be able to avail of the gym, as well as benefit from music and theatre classes, she informed. Furthermore, with the advent of the Metro Express in Réduit, the inhabitants will benefit from a modern form of transport which will make a difference in their daily commute, she stated.