Rwanda 'Closely Monitoring' Monkeypox Outbreak

The recent outbreak of the monkeypox virus around the world, has become a new cause for concern, more so because that the world is only just recovering from the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Canada have already confirmed record numbers of the cases.

However, based on the current prevalence rate among several countries, health organisations have allayed fears of an all-out, citing that there are no solid reasons to worry. They however call for heightened prevention and awareness of the disease.

When contacted for a comment on Rwanda's preparedness regarding the outbreak, the Minister of State for Primary Healthcare, Dr Tharcisse Mpunga said that like other countries, Rwanda is currently monitoring the outbreak to pre-determine what measures are necessary for the safety of Rwandans.

Mpunga said that a team from the Epidemiological Surveillance Department at the ministry is closely monitoring the outbreak, but hastened to add that there was no cause for alarm at the moment.

"As of now there is no reason to worry about the threat by the virus, and even if there was a reason, Rwanda's health system is very well-equipped to control and manage the likelihood of an outbreak in the country."

We also have all the resources available to ensure safety and security, he added.

What you should know about monkeypox

Monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Since the cessation of smallpox vaccination, the rising incidence of reported cases and outbreaks are raising concerns about the future spread of the disease.

Close contact with an infected individual is required for the spread of the monkeypox virus.

Once contact has been established, monkeypox cases should self-monitor for the development of symptoms up to 21 days from the last exposure to a case.

Initial symptoms are generally flu-like, such as fever, chills, exhaustion, headache and muscle weakness, followed by swelling in the lymph nodes, which help the body fight infection and disease.

The treatment for the disease is mainly symptomatic and supportive, including prevention and treatment of secondary bacterial infections.

Since May 13th, 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic to the monkeypox virus, across three WHO regions.