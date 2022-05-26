Mozambique: World Bank Launches Public Consultations On Its Operational Strategy

Maputo — The World Bank has launched a plan for a series of public consultations, in order to review its operational strategy for Mozambique for the 2023-2027 period.

According to a Tuesday press release, the consultations include meetings at government level, and with development partners, civil society organizations and other stakeholders.

"The new strategy, resulting from this exercise, will include a description of the World Bank operational program in Mozambique for the 2023-27 period, as well as defining the composition and volume of investments, including the indicative package of reforms, the institutional capacity building programs, technical assistance and analytical studies to be conducted during the next five years", says the document.

The presence of the World Bank in Mozambique is guided by its operational strategy, known as the Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

The total investment portfolio of the International Development Association (IDA), which is the Bank's main funding arm for Mozambique, amounts to 4.1 billion dollars in national projects and another 1.1 billion dollars in regional projects.

The preparation of the strategy, explains the document, includes the revision of previous strategies, alignment with the country's own priorities, as well as a review of the Bank's corporate priorities.

"The public consultations aim to obtain contributions on the objectives registered in the draft strategy to be discussed; to gather contributions to further elaborate on the sub-components of each objective; to improve the focus and responsiveness of the World Bank's new emerging portfolio to country-specific development challenges, and to better define the lending portfolio and other areas of support to the country" stated the document.