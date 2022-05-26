Mozambique: Covid-19 - 14 New Cases and 16 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 14 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, ten were women and four were men. 12 were Mozambican citizens and two were foreigners (the release did not disclose their nationalities). They were aged between 10 and 65.

All were from the far south: seven were diagnosed in Maputo city, and seven in Maputo province.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,323,952 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 492 of them in the previous 24 hours.

478 of these tests yielded negative results, while the 14 positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,600.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the coronavirus) fell from 3.2 per cent on Monday to 2.85 per cent on Tuesday.

The Ministry reported no deaths on Tuesday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,203.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, and no new cases were admitted. Four patients remained under medical care in the Covid-19 wards, two in Maputo and two in Matola. Two of these patients are in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported that a further 16 people were declared to have made a full recovery on Tuesday (nine in Maputo province, six in Cabo Delgado and one in Tete). The total number of recoveries has risen to 223,319, which is 98.99 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 91 on Sunday to 76 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 31; Maputo province, 24; Gaza, five; Inhambane, four; Cabo Delgado, four; Sofala, three; Niassa, two; and Nampula and Manica, one each. There were no active cases in either Tete or Zambezia.

The Ministry release also reported that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 5,340 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 141,141,500 - which is 93 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.