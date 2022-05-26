Mozambique: Nyusi Defends Neutrality Over Russia-Ukraine War

Accra — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, on Wednesday, the last day of his state visit to Ghana, explained to the members of the Ghanaian parliament why his government has adopted a position of neutrality towards Russia's war against Ukraine.

"In the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, my country has refrained from taking a position, and it is right to explain to this body that our position does not mean promoting violence or war", said Nyusi. "We are encouraging dialogue. We abstained (in the United Nations vote) because we want the parties to talk and find peaceful solutions".

Nyusi thus made it clear that Mozambique does not support either of the sides involved in the conflict, and has instead stressed the need to find peaceful solutions through dialogue, to avoid further deaths and the negative impacts the conflict is imposing on the world.

He said the conflict is "sacrificing the world, particularly developing countries", since it is provoking a rise in the price of essential goods, thus raising the cost of living for people throughout the world.

Nyusi also told the Ghanaian parliamentarians of the cost of terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado. The raids by jihadist terrorists have killed more than 2,000 people, and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes. The terrorists have left a trail of destruction across large swathes of Cabo Delgado.

The President added that the situation is now coming under control thanks to forceful interventions from the Mozambican defence and security forces, and their allies from Rwanda and from SADC (Southern African Development Community).

Nyusi also told the parliamentarians that the results from his visit to Ghana were positive, mentioning in particular the signing of a cooperation agreement, which opens a window of opportunity for the two countries to start a new page in their bilateral relations aimed at increasing trade between Mozambique and Ghana, while strengthening their historical relations of friendship and cooperation.

He also thanked Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo for supporting Mozambique's bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The vote on Mozambique's bid will be held at the UN General Assembly in June.