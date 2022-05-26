Tanzania: Ministry Vows to Bring Water to All Health Facilities, Schools

MINISTRY of Water pledged that it would ensure that all health facilities and schools in the country are connected with clean and safe water, the Parliament heard on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister for Water, Maryprisca Mahundi made the statement on Wednesday while responding to a supplementary question asked by Rorya MP, Jafar Chege(CCM).

The MP had wanted to know the government's plan to ensure availability of clean and safe water in the dispensaries, health centres, hospitals and schools in the country.

"What is the government doing in an effort to connect health facilities and schools that do not have such service?" he asked.

But the deputy minister maintained that it is the ruling party's manifesto and the government directive that all the health facilities and public schools are connected to clean and safe water.

He said, "By acknowledging the importance of the health facilities, schools and other areas, the government has directed the ministry to ensure accessibility of water in those areas."

Earlier in a main question, the lawmaker had also wanted to know the government's plan to send water to Rabuor ward in Rorya constituency.

The deputy minister responded that Rabuor ward has three villages of Oliyo,Rabuor and Makongoro, adding the first two get water from deep wells.

She noted that in effort to improve availability of water services in Rabuor village, the government is in the 2021/2022 planned to build a 225,000 litres tank and a 12.8 kilometre distribution infrastructure.

She noted that the project is scheduled to end by June 2022 and benefit over 4,792 residents.

The deputy minister added that in 2022/2023, the government will continue implementing water projects in Oliyo and Makongoro villages, being part of the plan to improve water services in Rabuor ward.