Tanzania: Sustainable Water Supply Projects in 28 Towns in Offing

THE government will soon the launch the commencement of implementation of sustainable water supply projects in 28 towns in the country, out of which 24 will have their water projects funded by the Exim Bank of India at the value of 500million US dollars.

Deputy Minister for Water, Ms Maryprisca Mahundi told the Parliament on Wednesday that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officiated the commencement of the projects.

She assured the Kilombero Member of Parliament, Mr Abubakar Asenga (Kilombero-CCM) that Ifakara town is among the towns that will benefit from the project.

She said procurement procedures to acquire contractors in 24 towns are complete. However, implementation of the projects in four towns will be financed by the government.

The Deputy Minister said the project is expected to take off before the end of the 2021/22 financial year.

When tabling the ministry 2022/23 budget last week, Minister Jumaa Aweso named the four towns which will be funded by the government as four towns as Mafinga, Makonde, Songea and Tarime-Ryorya.

According to the minister, other towns to benefit from the water programme are Ifakara, Kiomboi, Muheza, Wanging'ombe, Kayanga, Makonde, Njombe, Makambako, Manyoni, Songea, Sikonge, Chunya, Kasulu, Kilwa Masoko, Rujewa, Mugumu, Geita, Chato, Zanzibar, Singida Mjini, Mpanda, Chemba, Mafinga, UramboKaliua, Pangani, Rorya/Tarime and Chamwino.

According to the minister, the government will continue implementing water projects whose implementation started in the previous financial years, including starting new ones.

The Minister said the government, in the next financial year, will implement a total of 1,029 water projects, of which 648 are continuing while 381 are new, most of which are in rural areas and are overseen by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency ( Ruwasa) .

The implementation of 381 new water projects is expected to cost around 95bn/-.

Minister Aweso tabled the ministry's 709.361bn/- budget, listing water projects priorities to be implemented in the next financial year.