Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - World Cup Trophy Touches Down in Addis

Addis Abeba — The 2022 World Cup Trophy arrived in Ethiopia, as part of its global tour preceding the football games, which are set to take place between November and December in Qatar. Accompanying the trophy was former Chelsea and Barcelona right-back Juliano Haus Belletti.

Minister for Culture and Sports, Qajela Merdasa, and State Minister for Sports under the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Ambassador Mesfin Cherinet were present at Bole International Airport as part of an official reception ceremony.

The trophy will be available for public viewing today at Meskel Square. Ethiopia is one of three countries on the tour leg of the trophy.