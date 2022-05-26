Somalia: Secretary Blinken's Call With President Hassan Sheikh

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Secretary Blinken congratulated him on his election and discussed our shared interests in supporting Somalia on its path to democracy and stability. They discussed the importance of political reconciliation, developing security forces that can assume responsibility from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, and economic reforms necessary to complete Somalia's path to debt relief. Noting President Biden's recent decision to return U.S. forces to Somalia on a persistent basis, the Secretary conveyed the United States' enduring support for efforts by Somalia and the African Union to combat the threat posed by terrorist groups.

