Rwanda: Over 700 Ex-Combatants Discharged From Mutobo Centre

A total of 735 former combatants of armed groups based in eastern DR Congo were on Tuesday, May 24 discharged from Mutobo demobilisation and reintegration centre in Musanze District.

Thanks to military operations by the Congolese army (FARDC), the combatants were repatriated in late 2019. They belonged to different armed groups opposed to the Rwandan government, such as the FDLR and RNC.

After having more than two years of civic education and vocational training at Mutobo, the former combatants will be reintegrated into the Rwandan society, some joining their relatives after more than 25 years.

According to Valerie Nyirahabineza, the Chairperson of the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission, the two years of deradicalization have turned the rebels into citizens ready to take part in their country's development.

"The former combatants who will be discharged today have received civic education as well as vocational training, such as construction, plumbing, electricity, agriculture among others, which will help them build new lives," Nyirahabineza said on Tuesday.

"We ask Rwandans and authorities to welcome these former combatants and give them a place in society. I also call upon the ones who are discharged to be good citizens, to contribute to development programs, and most importantly encourage other combatants who are still in rebel groups to return home."

The combatants who were repatriated in 2019 included 10 Congolese nationals, four Ugandans and one Burundian. Nyirahabineza said the foreigners will be repatriated to their respective countries through diplomatic means.

The ex-combatants received certification of the vocational training. They said they were ready to return to the community, thanks to the demobilisation activities.

"Our former commanders used to lie to us that if we returned to Rwanda, we would be killed. But the time we have spent here at Mutobo and the teachings have cleared our hearts and we are very happy that we returned home," Alphonse Nsabimana, a 52-year-old former FDLR fighter from Karongi District, said.

Gisele Niyigena, 21, who was born in eastern DR Congo, anticipated joining her mother in Gasabo District.

"I can't wait to see Kigali and work with other Rwandans; and I will be able to continue my vocational studies. I thank the president very much for his forgiveness," Niyigena said.

At the official ceremony to discharge the former rebels, Minister of Local Government Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi called upon the ex-combatants to abandon rebellious activities.

"What we ask the returnees is to renounce any thought of destabilising Rwanda's security because local authorities as well as citizens are vigilant and they do not want any more war," Gatabazi said.

"Instead, they should see this as an opportunity to catch up with the development of the country and work with their families in order to improve their livelihoods."

Gatabazi also commended the collaboration of neighbouring countries and different organisations who have contributed to repatriation and reintegration of rebel fighters.

Among the 735 who were discharged in the 67th phase, there were 110 civilians and 38 relatives of the rebels, including children as young as five.

Over 12,000 former combatants of armed groups have passed through Mutobo centre since 2001.

While most of them returned to society, those who took part in the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 have been tried in courts of law. The demobilisation and reintegration commission says the judiciary does its work with regards to genocide suspects.