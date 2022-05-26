Rwanda: Bagirishya Resigns as Volleyball Federation Vice President

Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, popularly known as Jado Castar has tendered his resignation as the second vice president of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) less than two weeks after completing an eight-month jail sentence.

He was elected to the volleyball body's executive committee in May 2021 and served for four months before he was put behind bars for using forged documents to secure nationalities for Brazilian playersin the women's national volleyball team.

Hosts Rwanda were disqualified from the 2021 African Women's Volleyball Cup of Nations after investigations found out that four ineligible players - all Brazil-born - had been used.

Upon his return, sources say, his colleagues in the Volleyball federation pleaded with him to return to work and he tried for a few days.

"When I came back I felt I would continue my job and I tried to execute some tasks, but it really was not coming as naturally as it used to be," he said during a sports talk show on Wednesday.

" I made my final decision recently to resign after consulting my boss and talking about it with my family, colleagues and close friends."

He added: "I told them that my days as a volleyball administrator are now behind me. I don't have any energy in me for it, in fact all I have is trauma. Staying in the position (second V/President) would be unfair to the sport we all love."

The veteran sports journalist underlined that he is going to focus on his radio job and other personal endeavours, and he will only follow and enjoy volleyball from the stands as a fan.

"Hopefully in the future I can return as an investor in the game," he further noted.