Rwanda: The BAL Playoffs Come to Life in Kigali

Last week on Saturday, Kigali Arena was buzzing with excitement. The much-awaited Basketball Africa League (BAL) had finally arrived in Rwanda, where the season will close with an eight-game Playoffs and the Finals.

Excitement and tension were palpable in the Arena, as the crowd waited for the first playoff games, in which Rwanda Energy Group Basketball (REG), was representing Rwanda in this year's edition.

I was especially surprised by the smooth running of the evening. One would have expected the check-in process to be very hectic given the number of fans coming in and the presence of several VIP guests, but that was not the case.

Cameroon's FAP defeated Rwanda's REG by 66-63 to eliminate them from the BAL playoffs. courtesy

This is testament to the work of the Rwanda Biomedical Center, which had put in place quick and efficient anti-Covid measures.

Another detail that struck me was the "fan zone" where local businesses, especially from the entertainment and arts sectors were showcased. This addition to the BAL came at a crucial time as most businesses and the economy are still recovering from the COVID pandemic.

The Arena was filled to capacity, and as the game unfolded, it was apparent that REG felt the pressure to win this game. But the FAP from Cameroon clearly came prepared to win; for they knew meeting REG on their home turf was an uphill battle.

Unfortunately, playing at home was not enough for REG to advance to the semi-finals. As the game took its course, it quickly became evident that the Cameroonian team's plan to play defense allowed them to dominate the game.

Eulade Rugengamanzi, a diehard fan of REG, said that while the team had good players, they lacked teamwork and subsequently lost focus.

"I was disappointed by the team's performance. I was excited because the team had performed very well in the qualifiers in Senegal. I thought that now that we had the home-court advantage, they would give an even more thrilling performance. I hope the team learns from its mistakes, wins the ongoing local league's season, and returns next year in the BAL."

Jean Jacques Nshobozwabyosenumukiza's shots were not enough to save his team. courtesy

Besides this setback for Rwanda fans, there is still a lot to expect from upcoming games, as well as everything that Rwanda has to offer its guests

Queen Moseph from Nigeria, a first timer in Kigali, said she was enjoying the city as much as the games. "My experience in Kigali so far has been great. I've had so much fun trying out new food and discovering this country's culture. Kigali Arena is beautiful, and the games have been topnotch," she said, adding that she was looking forward to the semi-finals.

Thanks to the continued reduction in COVID-19 cases and better management of the pandemic across Africa, the second season of the BAL has drawn in more fans from different countries compared to the inaugural season, as evidenced by the many Cameroon fans who brought all of their energy to Kigali. Despite being outnumbered by Rwandan REG fans, their presence was felt across the arena.

Looking at the thrill surrounding the games, Rwanda was clearly a winning choice to host the BAL playoffs and finals. Basketball fans in the country even seem to have grown fond of this game, as they filled the Arena with their cheers and chants of support.

Throughout the evening, the celebratory atmosphere, the heightened tension of the games, the roller-coaster of wins and losses and the emotions created a beautiful ambiance for African basketball, proving the unifying impact of sport.

In the past two years, the BAL has become a motivating factor for local teams to improve their performance and gameplay, as local teams are investing more in their players to ensure they can compete at a bigger stage like the BAL. This is an encouraging sign for the future of basketball in Rwanda as well as the whole continent.

Rwanda was represented by the Patriots in the first season and REG in the second season. One can only hope that we will have another Rwandan team next year that will develop their teamplay and progress further in the league.

The outcome of the tournament remains game on, but the final will inevitably be a riveting must-watch game. May the best team win!

The authors are avid Basketball fans