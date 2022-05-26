Rwanda: Over 3000 Register for 2022 Kigali Peace Marathon

The Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) has confirmed that over 3000 athletes have so far registered to participate at the forthcoming 17th edition of Kigali International Peace Marathon slated for May 29.

The annual race will attract athletes from different countries all over the globe including Ethiopia, Canada, DR Congo, Kenya, Canada, South Africa, USA, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Poland and Kenya among others.

The number could however increase after the federation revealed that the registration deadline might be extended for an extra 24 hours to give a chance for more athletes to participate in the race.

"There is a possibility for extension of the deadline until Friday so some foreign athletes who struggled to register from their respective countries can be assisted to register on arrival. Some don't have enough access to the internet and that made their registration pending," RAF Secretary General, Jean Paul Niyitunze said in a telephone interview with Times Sport.

"There are also secondary schools and universities which have not registered their athletes. The deadline could be extended to prevent interested athletes from missing out," he added.

The federation has already unveiled the itinerary with athletes competing in full marathon and half marathon, set to depart from Kigali Arena, now BK Arena. The finishing line will also be located at the same venue.

Some key places that feature in the race's itinerary include Kigali Arena, Chez Lando, Gishushu, Nyarutarama, Kigali Heights, National Identification Agency (NIDA), Office of the Prime Minister, Kigali Convention Centre and former Kigali Institute of Education (KIE) among others.

Niyitunze revealed this year's edition is already attracting foreign athletes who have been performing well at bigger races.

"We have started to receive registrations from athletes with bigger profiles in athletics and I am confident the World Athletics label that we received recently is already playing a big part because the points that athletes will gather from the Peace Marathon will now give them a chance to compete at continental and world athletics championships," he said.

The federation is now working closely with the concerned authorities from the national Police and the City of Kigali to ensure the safety of athletes during the race.

The places identified in the race itinerary will be closed to the public and public transport during the Marathon.

The top five from both the full marathon and half marathon will be awarded cash prizes while extra prizes were lined up for local athletes who will make it in the top five as part of RAF's drive to motivate Rwanda athletes to perform well at the race.