Zimbabwe: Heritage Pupil Wins Golf Tourney

TOP Zimbabwean amateur golfer Tariro November continued with his fine form as he won the 2022 Heritage School Invitational Golf Tournament at Warren Hills Golf Course at the weekend.

November, who had missed the cut at the FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship, won the gold medal in the best individual gross as he helped his school to a second place finish.

Representing the host school, Heritage, and playing of two-handicap, the national team player proved that he was on his own class as he out played other contenders from eight other schools.

Heritage Invitational saw St John's College, St George's College, Hellenic Academy, Christian Brothers College, Milestone, La Fontaine Marondera, Goldridge and The Heritage taking part.

Rennee Zhou was the best female in the A Divison as Sekeso Timukedzei won the female B Division while Tadisa Katome was the C Division medallist.

Warren Hills Golf Club successfully held the Heritage College annual golf day which was described as a success as schools sports was given the green light to resume by the Government.

Primary schools were recently allowed to recommence sporting activities with High Schools that have reached 70 percent Covid-19 vaccination also given greenlight to resume non-contact sporting activities. The Government had suspended all sporting activities in schools as part of preventive measures to contain the rising number of Covid-19 cases, which were triggered by the Omicron variant.

Heritage School head boy Nkosilathi Dube, who is an ardent golfer, said he was happy that they managed to host such a big golf event after several years without sport.

The Upper-Six pupil said they are now able to concentrate on their school work as well as maintain a healthy living.

"Education without sport is a challenge and we have been waiting for this for a long time and we are grateful that we have been given an opportunity to participate in sports," said Dube.