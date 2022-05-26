Zimbabwe: Macheso Daughter Readies Album Launch

It is true when they say that an apple does not fall far away from its tree.

In two weeks time sungura maestro Alick Macheso is launching his 12th album and preparations are already at advanced stage.

Just like dad, his daughter Stacy Tendai who recently celebrated her birthday also made revelations that she was following her father's footsteps as she announced about her forthcoming album amid revelations she has just signed an endorsement deal with a local company.

The rising afro-pop musician Stacy signed a three-month endorsement deal with local start-up Preeminence Hardware which will promote her debut album set for release end of July after her dad.

Will she stand the heat, considering it will be the same month her father will be playing?

Again will she ride on the fact that she is Macheso's daughter, time will tell, but for now she is happy with the endorsement which she said will go a long way in boosting her chosen career path.

So far, the soulful singer who is on the road to win the hearts of many following the release of her singles "Ingozi" and "Amai" in 2020 and 2021 respectively told The Herald Arts that she was elated and hoped to continue getting the attention of many corporates and partners as she grows her music career.

"I am fairly new in the music sector, but my star continues to shine following the release of my two singles 'Ingozi' and 'Amai'. My debut 'Ingozi' clocked close to over 100 000 views on YouTube and 'Amai' has equally done well," she said.

"I am happy that I am also getting some recognition from the corporate world and I thank Preeminence Hardware for this first endorsement deal. I hope this new high continues to open more doors for me.

"I love what I do and I am happy that Preeminence Hardware has recognised my passion and potential. The possibilities are too many from here and I can't wait to explore more.

"This new deal will see me become the face of their brand for all advertising, marketing and community outreach programmes. I will also use my creative acumen to push their brand story and other community outreach programmes," Stacy said.

Stacy said was finalising her debut six track album which is expected on the market end of June.

"I am highly encouraged by the direction my music career is taking and even the numbers on my social media platforms areencouraging.

"To that end, I will be releasing my debut six track album end of June and I promise my fans nothing but the best. I also intend to start live performances and I am already working on the rehearsals," she said.

Preeminence managing director Nyasha Chikosi said there was a symbiotic relationship between the corporate world and creative industry and they were happy to work with Stacy in pushing their fast growing brand.

"Preeminence Hardware is a young and wholly indigenous company and we are happy to work with a young creative artiste like Stacy as we play our part in bringing value to the local construction industry.

"We are a young growing brand just like Stacy as she is also finding her feet in the music industry and we believe with better innovation and increased synergy we will go far together," he said.

Chikosi said their business model sought to feed into the Government's housing for all drive and he hoped the partnership with the young Macheso girl would help push their narrative better.

"We believe we have a part to play in pushing Government policies and as a player in the construction industry, we want all Zimbabweans to be able to build with ease through our affordable hardware products and services.

"Working with Stacy will bring an exciting edge to our work because she is a talented creative who will give a humane face to our work," Chikosi said.

Under the new deal, Stacy will become the face of the hardware company in their various marketing and sales campaigns, including their ongoing winter promotion.

Stacy will also feature on the company's advertising material, produce some promotional videos and also drive the company's community outreach programmes, including charity work.