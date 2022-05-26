Zimbabwe: State Assisted Funeral for Havazvidi

26 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The late renowned international researcher and agriculturalist, Dr Ephraime Kudzaishe Havazvidi, has been granted a State assisted funeral by President Mnangagwa.

This was announced in a statement yesterday by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

Dr Sibanda said he received with great shock the news of Dr Havazvidi's untimely death. He consoled the family on behalf of Government, and said: "In recognition of his contribution to Zimbabwe's agricultural revolution,

His Excellency the President has granted Dr Havazvidi a State assisted funeral."

Dr Sibanda said Dr Havazvidi distinguished himself as a true patriot who was committed to the Zimbabwean agricultural revolution through providing practical solutions to local agricultural questions, which have not only benefited Zimbabwe but have become a source of pride to Africa and beyond.

"He spearheaded the wheat breeding programme from scratch and during his tenure at Seed Co. he registered more than 29 high performing wheat varieties until retirement," said Dr Sibanda.

Read the original article on The Herald.

