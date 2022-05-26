Zimbabwe: Zinasu to Take Telone Centre to Court After 200 Percent Fees Hike

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has promised to take telecommunications giant, TelOne's Centre for Learning to court following its announcement of a 200% fees hike the union claims could leave many out of school.

TelOne Centre, which had been charging US$55 000 per semester, is now demanding ZW$186 000 or US$600, an exchange rate ZINASU spokesperson, Allan Chipoyi, said is illegal.

Foreign students will now have to fork out ZW$465 000 or US$1,500.

"Our standing point is very clear, we are by no means tolerating that and whatever the rate they are using is not the official interbank rate, so by that they are violating the Exchange Rate Control Act.

"By charging such exorbitant fees, they are trying to encompass a few students and leave out the other lot who do not have enough resources to sponsor their education," said Chipoyi.

The college cited rampaging inflation as the reason behind its hike, highlighting all students who were yet to pay fees now had to pay based on the new structure.

"This review has been necessitated by the increasing prices for goods and services," reads its communication.

"We are going to demonstrate against this and take legal course. We are going to challenge them in court because education is a fundamental right.

"To an ordinary student, this simply means they are no longer going to attend school," added Chipoyi.

A student from the institution, who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity for obvious reasons, said their hopes of a better education were done for, as their parents were already reeling from the economic crisis which has eroded their salaries.