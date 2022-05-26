Rwanda U-13 Team Wins PSG Academy World Cup

24 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwanda's PSG Academy clinched the PSG Academy World Cup in the boys' U-13 category on Monday after beating Brazil 7-6 in a penalty shootout following a 1-all draw in normal time.

Held in Paris, France since May 20, Rwanda was taking part in the annual competition for the first time. The Academy was inaugurated last November.

The Rwandan side advanced to the semi-finals after leading their group with nine points having won all their matches without conceding against Korea (4-0), USA (3-0) and Qatar (6-0).

They beat Egypt 3-1 in the last four.

After lifting the title, skipper Kenneth Masabo said, "We are very happy with this trophy, we really worked hard and played well."

He added: "We are sure that we will be received well when we get home because this is a proud moment for our country, considering that this was also our first time in the competition."

In the under-11 fray, Rwanda finished fourth after losing to the United States in the playoff.

As newcomers in the tournament, Rwanda did not field teams in the girls' category and the under-15 in boys' competition.

