Rwanda: Rwabusaza Pulls Out of Ferwacy President Contest

Thierry Rwabusaza, who is a former Secretary General and Treasurer of the National Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) says he will soon reveal the 'real reasons' why he withdrew his candidature for the top position of the cycling body.

The Ferwacy electoral commission said Rwabusaza opted out of contesting to be president of the cycling federation for 'personal reasons' while other unconfirmed reports claimed he pulled out of the race because the former executive committee that he was part of resigned a few years ago due to allegations of mismanagement of federation funds.

However Rwabusaza laughed off the claims saying they are malicious and promised to reveal the real reasons why he decided to pull out of the race for the elections that will be held on Sunday.

"It is true that I pulled out of the race for Ferwacy president," he told Times Sport in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of misinformation about why I pulled out. But I'm not ready to address it now. Most of it is just character assassination."

"I will let you know about everything before the election," he added.

Incumbent president Abdallah Murenzi is the sole candidate for the top position as he seeks re-election for a second term. He has been in charge since December 2019.

"We had released a provisional list of candidates and we had two vying for the position of president but Thierry Rwabusaza pulled out for personal reasons," Charles Nzabamwita, the chairperson of the electoral commission had earlier said.

In the other positions, Francois Karangwa is the only candidate for first vice-president, while Liliane Kayirebwa is also unopposed for the second vice-president position.

Benoit Munyankindi is the only candidate for Secretary General with Assia Ingabire running as the sole candidate for treasurer.