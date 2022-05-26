South Africa: SA Records 5,284 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 5 284 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 941 045.

This increase represents an 17.3% positivity rate.

The National Department of Health has recorded 41 deaths, and of these, six occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours and this brings the total fatalities to 101 043 to date.

According to the department, there has been an increase of 113 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

To date, 25 138 638 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (32%) followed by Western Cape (28%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%, Eastern Cape accounted for 9%, Free State accounted for 6%, North West accounted for 4%, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% and Limpopo accounted for 2%.

The cumulative number of cases by province are as follows:

Gauteng 1672, Western Cape 1498, Northern Cape 179, North West 215, Free State 298, KwaZulu-Natal 661, Mpumalanga 167, Limpopo 94 and Eastern Cape 500.