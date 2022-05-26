Zimbabwe: Manicaland Braces for Major Blackout On Sunday

26 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Felix Matasva

The greater part of Manicaland Province will Sunday face a day long power outage due to critical maintenance works that will be carried out by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

In a public notice Tuesday, the power utility announced that most places in Mutare, the resort town of Nyanga and other surrounding areas will spend a day without power supply in order to pave way for critical repair works.

ZETDC warned the public to treat all circuits as live on Sunday, saying power may be restored without any notification.

"The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers in the Eastern Region that there will be power supply interruption on Sunday 29th of May from 0600 hours to 1800 hours for the purpose of carrying out critical maintenance works," reads part of the ZETDC statement.

Among the places which will be affected in the eastern border city includes all major high and low density suburbs, the central business district (CBD), the industrial area, Feruka and a number of nearby peri-urban setups.

Nyanga Town, National Park, Troutbeck, Juliasdale, Britannia, Penhalonga, Redwing Mine, Odzi and a number of surrounding areas will also be affected.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X