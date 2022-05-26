Zimbabwe: Caledonia Title Deeds On Way

A joint committee to run the formalisation of Caledonia has been set up by the three local authorities affected through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The joint committee, which has been directed to ensure every house is properly documented, is composed of representatives from Harare City Council, Goromonzi Rural District Council and Ruwa Local Board, with each council having three representatives.

Goromonzi Rural District Council chairperson Alderman Brighton Sanyika chairs the committee.

On Monday, the committee conducted a strategic workshop at the Management Training Bureau in eastern Harare, together with residents from Caledonia. The workshop was to establish residents' concerns as well as their expectations ahead of the regularisation process.

Speaking during the meeting, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi said it was important for the Caledonia settlement to be regularised.

The provincial authorities were expecting to see order and progress in Caledonia, hence the establishment of the joint committee.

"We are encouraging all the cooperatives to support the joint committee to bring sanity to Caledonia which means we do not expect any further selling of land outside the mandate of the joint committee," said Minister Munzverengwi.

"Caledonia is a very big settlement with more than 50 000 people and there is need to sanitise and formalise the settlement."

Alderman Sanyika said on the sidelines of the meeting that the joint committee would expedite its work to ensure the Caledonia settlement was formalised as soon as possible.

"The Government is committed to ensure Caledonia is regularised and a nine-member joint committee from three local authorities was formed to work on solving all the challenges faced by Caledonia residents," he said.

"Today, we are here meeting with Caledonia stakeholders where we want to hear their expectations and as a committee we will work to meet on those expectations. We want to expedite on our mandate and ensure all the challenges are permanently solved. Residents should be regularised and every house should have title deeds. This is long overdue."

By tomorrow, the joint committee's strategic planning document would be ready so that work begins in earnest.

Alderman Sanyika said the Government was encouraging and emphasising the concept of smart cities, and they are working on implementing this in Caledonia.

A Caledonia resident, Ms Rudo Lackson, who participated in Monday's meeting, thanked the Government for the regularisation drive.

"This programme is commendable and I want to thank President Mnangagwa for making sure we are regularised. We expect to have good schools, health institutions and good roads. I am happy that the President has considered and heard our concerns."

Pastor Patience Jenje from Caledonia also thanked the Government for setting up the joint committee saying residents were hopeful that their concerns would be addressed.

"I am filled with joy. The committee told us that their aim is to make sure livelihoods of Caledonia people are improved and we are glad. This was long overdue."

Another resident, Mr Assan Kaunda praised the Second Republic for setting up the committee, adding that they "can now see light as residents".

"The start of this regularisation process will help in transforming Caledonia into a better place to live.

"I have been in Caledonia for the past 22 years and our wish was for us to be regularised. We are happy and personally I support this move and I want to say as residents we will support each and every programme Government will be doing," said Mr Kaunda.