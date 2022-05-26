Zimbabwe: Zim Boxer Boika Off to India

Super — WELTERWEIGHT star boxer Brendan "Boika" Denes says he will put his body on the wall when he faces Azerbaijan opponent Roman Zakrov in New Delhi, India, tomorrow night.

This is a non-title eight-round bout that is, however, an eliminator for a belt contest to be staged in Russia in July.

That means, Denes should win the fight against Zakirov to qualify for the title showdown against a yet-to-be-known opponent.

And the bullish Zimbabwean boxer, who left for India yesterday, said he was ready for the battle.

"This is my first time to be fighting in India but it's not my first time to fight internationally. I am used to the international environment and I hope I will pull through.

"This is an eight-round bout and I should say I am very much prepared for this fight. I have been training hard and I should raise the country's flag high.

"It's an eliminator fight ahead of the title fight that is coming in Russia in July. I should win this one at all costs because if I fail to win, maybe I will not be able to go for the belt.

"I am going to leave everything in the ring. I am duty-bound to fight for my country's badge and I promise to deliver come Friday (tomorrow) evening. I have spent some time without competition but I believe in my abilities."

Denes is accompanied by WBF middle-weight world champion Charles Manyuchi who has been helping the 27-year old in his preparations for this fight.

Evans "Vhanzo" Usavihwevhu is also part of the crew and is expected to fight although his opponent has not yet been made public.

Manyuchi, who has mentored Denes over the years, expressed confidence his boxer will do well.

"I have no doubt in Denes' capabilities. He is a star in this game and I believe he will come out victorious in this fight. He is a very hard working boy whose discipline is out of this world," said Manyuchi.

"I have a lot of respect for this boxer and I know he will go far. But, for now, our focus is on the fight against Zakirov. We know a little about the opponent but from our research, we know how best to approach this match and be victorious. Boika has been working hard in preparation of this fight all along. He has put in the work and the effort should obviously be rewarded with a victory on Friday (tomorrow)."

Denes made world headlines last year when he beat Ahmad Samir Dawran in the United Arab Emirates via a UD but he was not able to participate in his scheduled WBF Africa title against Tanzanian Hassan Mwakinyo after injuring his shoulder.

The Masvingo-based pugilist has an impressive record of 11 (six knock-outs)-1-0.