Zimbabwe: Jockey Takawira Out to Turn the Tables in Ok Grand Challenge

JOCKEY Norbert Takawira, who will ride What A Dandy at the OK Grand Challenge next Saturday at Borrowdale Park and Racecourse, believes he has what it takes to emerge victorious.

The Debra Swanson yard pair will be part of the 18 runners who will take to the starting stalls for this year's edition of the race.

The nominees for the annual event were held on Tuesday with 20 entries, including two reserves.

With South African jockeys usually dominating the proceedings, Takawira believes it's high time a local pilot takes to the podium.

"I am very glad that I will be part of the race and l am looking forward to a good outing. I have known my partner for seven years and we have a good understanding of each other.

"We have become more of a husband and wife team and we hope to turn around the tables as it has been long before we had a local jockey winning on home soil," Takawira said.

The Mabvuku-bred rider said he is not afraid of his rivals as he will take the next two weeks to prepare fully for this race with his horse.

"I have so much confidence in our partnership which has won several races and l believe nothing will stop us at the OK Grand Challenge race.

"I am grateful to the trainer for affording me a chance to ride my favourite runner at such a big event. The field is strong as it will be a full field but l cannot go there expecting to play second fiddle.

"The South Africans are good but ever since l graduated from being an apprentice jockey to a professional rider, l have gained so much experience. I got opportunity to race outside the country which gave me the much-needed exposure.

"We have run the distance before and l hope we will not falter in the last 200 metres which is very critical."

The OK Grand Challenge, which only missed out on the local racing calendar in 2020 due to Covid-19, was last year won by Finchaton.

Takawira should, however, contend with Castle Tankard winner True Beauty who is also in the line-up and will have Dennis Schwarz as the pilot once again.

The nomination saw Bridget Stido stable bringing on six runners, which is the highest, while Thomas Mason, the Castle Tankard title holder, has two.