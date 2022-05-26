Sudan Doctors - 48 Injured in May 23 March of Millions

Khartoum / Khartoum North / Omdurman / El Gedaref / El Gezira — The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported that 48 injuries were recorded in the May 23 Marches of Millions, including eight injuries to the head with tear gas and cases of birdshot and rubber bullet injuries.

The committee said in a field report yesterday that Omdurman recorded 38 injuries, along with five injuries in Khartoum, and four injuries in Khartoum North.

A large number of Sudanese took part in the marches on Monday, called for by the resistance committees under the slogan "we will not be broken" to denounce the excessive violence in the face of Saturday's demonstrations.

Demonstrators in Omdurman, Khartoum, and Khartoum North (Bahri) all moved towards El Arbaeen street (renamed Martyr Abdelazim Street) in Omdurman.

The police fired tear gas and used excessive violence against the protesters and tried to impede the arrival of the demonstrators from Khartoum North to Omdurman.

The protesters barricaded several main roads in Omdurman while the demonstrations turned into a 'hit and run' with the security forces. A large number of protesters was injured.

The marches were held under the slogan "we will not be broken" to denounce the excessive violence used against protesters by security forces on Saturday, in which a protester was killed.

Demonstrations also took place in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan. There, people called for those who killed protesters to be held accountable.

In Atbara, River Nile state, activists organised a protest sit-in in front of the Atbara Courts Complex to demand the release of political detainees and an end to the shooting of protesters and to oppose the October 25 coup.

Protests also took place in El Gezira as part of the nationwide escalation of nonviolent resistance activities following the killing of a protester in Omdurman.

At the international level, the US Embassy in Khartoum called for stopping violence against protesters, releasing political detainees, and lifting the State of Emergency.