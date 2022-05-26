Somalia: Galmudug State President Inspects Military Bases

25 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Galmudug State of Somalia Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor Qoor) has inspected the military bases of the regional forces in central Somalia.

Accompanied by ministers, Galgadud governor, and Dhusamareb DC, Qoor Qoor got a briefing from the general and senior officers of the army on the security situation.

The Federal state President commended the recent gains made against Ahlu Sunna during the operation in Dhusamareb and its environs that forced the Sufi fighters to flee.

Qoor Qoor has encouraged the various forces to continue their selfless and dedicated work of defending the lives and dignity of the people of Galmudug.

