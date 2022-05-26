Nigeria: Ex-SSG, Sa'idu Emerges Sokoto's PDP Governor Candidate

26 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The ticket was sought by five powerful politicians all seen as loyalists and allies of Governor Tambuwal.

The immediate former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Sokoto State, Sa'idu Umar, emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 governorship election.

Also, a former commissioner for environment, Sagir Bafarawa, has been chosen to be his running mate for the position.

The incumbent deputy governor of the state, Manir Dan Iya, who initially indicated an interest in the governorship position but ceded his ambition to Mr Umar, will now contest for a senatorial position in the state.

Tom Zakari, from the party's national headquarters, announced that Mr Umar polled 695 votes out of the total 755 delegates.

Apart from the incumbent deputy governor, others who ceded their interest to Mr Umar are a former deputy governor in the state, Mukhtar Shagari, and the current PDP chairman of the state, Bello Goronyo.

In his remarks, Mr Umar thanked the governor and party supporters in the state for giving him the opportunity to be its representative in the 2023 general elections.

He assured the people of the state that he would continue to improve and maintain what Governor Aminu Tambuwal has attained, particularly his legacies of consensus building, teamwork and inclusiveness.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X