Rwanda: Kagame in Davos for World Economic Forum

President Paul Kagame has arrived in the Swiss town of Davos where he joins over 50 Heads of State for the World Economic Forum annual meeting.

Convening over 2000 leaders and experts after two years without in-person events, the forum is centred around the theme "History at a Turning point: Government Policies and Business Strategies," which comes against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders are also expected to address urgent humanitarian and security challenges as they simultaneously advance long-standing economic, environmental and societal priorities - all while reinforcing the foundations of a stable global system.

According to a statement, President Kagame will co-chair a session "Forum of Friends of the African Continental Free Trade Area" to discuss the progress made in the implementation of the AfCFTA.

The head of state will also speak on preparing for the next pandemic alongside Bill Gates and leaders in the field of health.

While in Davos, the statement added, Kagame will also address a press conference alongside Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer to announce a new partnership to ensure access to critical medicine.

The World Economic Forum provides a unique collaborative environment in which to reconnect, share insights, gain fresh perspectives, and build problem-solving communities and initiatives.