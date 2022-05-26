Sierra Leone: APC 21-Man Committee Updates the Media

Members of the 21-Committee of the All People's Congress has on Monday,May 23rd, engaged newsmen on recent development since the committee was instituted on May 13th,this year. The committee disclosed its objectives, achievements and the way-forward.

In his statement at the party's Head Office in Freetown, Alfred Peter Conteh, Chairman of the 21-man Committee, said the theme of the meeting was solidarity for victory and that APC is united now than ever before.

"I am not fighting the APC but I am fighting for the APC, therefore we all need to be united and unseat the Sierra Leone Peoples' Party come 2023. The time of "I" and "us" is over, it is now time to say all because our fight was to democratize our party so that all will have say in the APC and we have achieved that," he stated.

Reading from the press release issued by the committee, interim Secretary of the Committee, Hon. Abdul Kargbo said within the next few days, the Committee will develop rules and regulations to govern all internal party elections leading up to then National Delegates Conference and shall deliver same to the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) not later than the 27th of May 2022 for onward publication in the government gazette as required by law.

The Committee will also very soon constitute the other twenty Four members of the Transitional Interim Independent Elections Management Committee (TIIEMC) pursuant to the Court Judgment and they shall be responsible for the conduct of the elections.

"Similarly, the Committee shall in the coming days appoint an audit firm to carry out a forensic audit on the financial activities of the Party between October 2017 and the 28th April 2022. Along these lines the ITGC has received up to date bank statements from all banks handing the finances of the party and wishes to emphatically dispel all unfounded rumors that the party has only Le3, 000,000 in the bank," he reads.

According to the press release issued, the Committee shall resolve membership issues in accordance with the Court Order delivered by Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher J. on the 28th April 2022.

The Committee thanked the former executives and assures all party members of its commitment to work in unison to promote the ideals of the party and set the stage for a victorious 2023 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Councils elections.

"The Committee shall keep the Party and the general public informed of further developments relating to the implementation of the Court Orders and further assures members of the party and the general public of a level playing field for all aspiring candidates in our internal electoral processes and a smooth and transparent transition for the All People's Congress Party," it ends