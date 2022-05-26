Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

25 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The leaders of Ethiopia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sweden, and Great Britain sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, President Gotaba ya Rajapaksa of the Republic of Sri Lanka, King Carl Gustaf R of Sweden as well as Queen Elisabeth of Great Britain wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the people of Eritrea.

In her message on her behalf and the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President Sahle-Work expressed the readiness of her country to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation with Eritrea.

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, on his part, reaffirmed the desire of his country to further enhance and consolidate the excellent bonds and friendship that exist between the two countries.

