Eritrea: Nationals in Israel Celebrate Independence Day

Eritrean nationals in Israel celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal under the theme "Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride".

At the occasion in which thousands of nationals took part, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean embassy said that the colorful celebration of Independence Day attests to the strong honor the Eritrean people have towards their martyrs that paid the ultimate sacrifice for realizing the national independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty.

Speaking on behalf of the Eritrean community, Mr. Zerizghi Goitom, pointing out that the Independence Day celebration attests to the strong attachment the nationals have with their country, expressed the conviction of the Eritrean community in Israel to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

The occasion featured cultural and artistic programs by "Mekete" Eritrean youth cultural group in Israel and artists from Europe.