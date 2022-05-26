Liberia: Bea Mountain - No Abnormal Condition At Plant

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), says there is no abnormal condition at its plant, thereby refuting media reports of alleged water pollution resulting in the death of fish and other species in the Mafa River streams in Grand Cape Mount County.

Media reports emerged early Tuesday that over 10 communities in the area had been affected by chemicals allegedly leaked from the company's plant into the Mafa River used by the communities to fetch water for cooking and drinking.

But the company in a release issued Tuesday May 24, said there has been no discharge from the plant.

"All protocols in keeping with EPA guidelines and best practices are intact. However, we have sent a specialist environmental team to investigate the allegations of pollution in the surrounding water streams," the statement said.

The company further noted that in addition to measures it has taken, it has also engaged an independent government-certified laboratory to collect samples from the areas that are reported to be impacted.

"BMMC will keep the public informed on the results of all investigations that are underway," the statement added.

"In the interim, BMMC will continue to support its neighboring communities to ensure their safety as relates to the incident until clarity is derived from these investigations.

Having notified the EPA of the incident, BMMC most welcome the EPA's response to dispatch a team on site to investigate these allegations.

BMMC remains supportive and will continue to cooperate with authorities at every stage where needed," the company concluded.