Liberia: Police Send 2 Suspects to Court for Robbery

Maryland County — The Liberia National Police in Pleebo, Maryland County Electoral district#2 have charged and sent to court two suspects for robbery.

Suspects Emmanuel Doe, age 30 and James Doe, age 30 are accused of robbery, assault, high-jacking and theft, amongst others.

Police charge sheet details that on Monday, May 23, 2022, Emmanuel and James, who are both residents of New Pleebo Community, were arrested and charged while in possession of lethal weapons used to harass, rob, highjack and assault citizens of said community in Pleebo City.

Police quote community dwellers as saying that the alleged notorious criminals were in the constant habit of committing these acts thereby, leaving the whole community in constant panic days and nights.

A community dweller, Morris Weah, age 37, said he had earlier reported to the Police on 24 April 2022 at 0800hrs that the suspects went to his home during morning hours, held him, hostage, stole US$775 and stabbed him on his left hand, inflicting serious bodily injury on him.

The Police said based on these allegations, they launched a massive search until Monday, May 23, 2022, when the suspects were arrested, but their ringleader SAMMY TOE is still on the run.

They have been charged with multiple crimes, ranging from robbery, criminal conspiracy, criminal attempt to commit murder, and aggravated assault, respectively.

Police noted that the crimes are in breach of sub-chapter C, Section 14.1, 15.32, 10.1, and 14. and 15. 30 of the new Penal Code of the Republic of Liberia.