Ghana: President Fulfills Promise of Bus for EP College of Education

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated a 65-seater bus to Evangelical Presbyterian College ofEducation in Amedzofe to facilitate activities of the school.

The donation was in fulfillment of his promise to the school when the College launched its75th anniversary last month.

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, who presented the bus to the school in Accra yesterday, praised the college for its commitments in training quality teachers.

"Reading the history of the college, they have really trained teachers and they should continue to train quality teachers now that it is a tertiary institution," he said.

He urged the authorities of the college to adopt good maintenance to prolong the lifespan of the bus.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, said the donation was also in line with government's agenda in investing heavily in education, recognising that when it invested in education, it positioned the country on the path of development.

"Just this year, the government has presented 150 vehicles, 100 pick-ups and 50 buses to some pre-tertiary institutions and in the coming weeks there will be another set of 75 buses and five pick-ups to be given away to beneficiary schools," he said.

He said the donation would help promote effective learning, teaching and also help the school's activities.

"Given the expansion from three year diploma to four year bachelor in basic education, government has invested heavily with 435 million in expanding infrastructure from which every college of education will benefit

300 capacity hostels," he said.

Dr Dickson Tsey, Principal of the College, who received the bus, thanked the president for the gesture, and promised to put the bus to good use, and maintain it to last longer.

"This is a dream come true for the college, we had issues with transportation but this bus will go a long way to ease these challenges when it comes to transportation, so we are so grateful, we thank the President," he expressed.