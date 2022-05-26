Ghana: 'If You See Something, Say Something' Launched ... to Sensitise Public to Threats of Terrorism

The Senior Presidential Advisor at the Presidency, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, has called on Ghanaians to put away their differences and forge ahead as a united people in combating the threats of terrorism in the country.

According to him, the fight against the increasing threats of terrorism in the country could only be won if all Ghanaians came together and actively supported the security agencies in that direction.

Mr Osafo Maafo made the call at the official launch of the programme "If you see something, say something" by the Ministry of National Security in Accra yesterday.

The campaign formed part of the government's broader counter-terrorism activities.

It aimed at heightening the awareness and vigilance of the citizenry on issues of violent extremism and terrorism.

Mr Osafo said for the first time in the history of the country, it was faced with a serious risk of a spillover of terrorist attack from the sub-region.

He said Ghana was a peaceful and stable nation despite its location in a volatile sub-region.

"This is evident by the fact of the outcome of the second edition of the global peace index which run 163 independent countries according to their level of peacefulness where Ghana was ranked the first in West Africa, second in Africa and 38th in the world," he said.

The Senior Advisor said per the score of the peace index, the country had consistently been part of the top three peaceful countries in Africa over the past five years which reinforced its status as a beacon of democracy and oasis of peace on the continent.

"This is a status that cannot and should not be taken for granted," he emphasised.

On his part, the Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, explained that Ghana had become a target of the terrorists due to its proximity to the sea and the abundant mineral resources.

He noted that the launch of the campaign marked a turning point in the relationship between the security agencies and the citizens.

The Minister urged the public to regard the campaign as a clarion call for citizens to play their role in protecting the security of the country.

As part of the campaign, the public can reach security agencies on the toll free line, 999, and all their social media handles.