Ghana: Power Supply Boost At Kanda Areas ... As Mida Inaugurates $14.49m Substation

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has inaugurated a $14.49m Ellen Moran Primary Substation to supply power to Kanda and associated interconnecting circuits (ICCS).

Beneficiary communities were Kanda, Ridge, and parts of Cantonments while the 78 mega volts amperes (MVA) capacity primary substation was expected to enhance the reliability of power supply to critical national institutions such as the 37 Military Hospital, the National Mosque, the Jubilee House, and the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital.

Other communities such as Dzorwulu, Nima, Kanda, Kawukudi, Roman Ridge, Burma Camp and Airport Residential Area among others would also benefit.

The equipment was housed in a basement type control building with adequate room for future extension of the 33kV and 11kV Switchgears, with a total capacity of 78 MVA.

In a speech read on behalf of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, he said the equipment was housed in a basement type control building with adequate room for future extension of the 33kV and 11kV Switchgears.

The minister said the project would help supply quality, efficient, and reliable power to 37 Military Hospital, the Ridge Hospital and Jubilee House and its surroundings, and also cater for the increased power supply demand in Accra.

He added that it would also improve the reliability of the Sub-Transmission Network interconnection with ECG's Network at its Main Station H (Achimota), Switchback Road (K), and Burma Camp (L).

"Significant reduction in the technical losses in the ECG distribution network due to the bifurcation or reduction in the length of some of the medium voltage (33kV and 11kV) lines. The reduction of technical losses will lead to improvement in the financial position of ECG," he said.

Dr Prempeh said the growing population and growing demand for power due to a combination of several factors were reasons the country continued to invest on a regular basis in making its power sector able to meet the ever-growing power needs, and today's ceremony was a manifestation of government's commitment in this direction.

"President Akufo-Addo recognises that in the 21st century, a country that is serious about industrialisation and progress cannot, and must not, take its power sector for granted. A robust, accessible and reliable power sector is in our collective interest as a nation."

He said the government was carrying out several other initiatives and projects to ensure the country met the increasing power needs arising out of the growing population and industrial agenda through initiatives such as the One District One Factory, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In October 2021, President Akufo-Addo inaugurated the Pokuase BSP, funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), in the context of the Compact J7 to the tune of USD47 million, with a total capacity of 580MVA which happens to be the largest BSP in Ghana," he said.

The MiDA Board Chair, Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, in a speech read on her behalf, said apart from the substation, MiDA had also constructed other substations at Pokuase, Kasoa and Legon which would all serve as a major contribution to Ghana's power sector.

She said though the compact comes to an end in June, this year, MiDA would remain indebted to the government of USA, MCC and other stakeholders.

The Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, said the substation was a modern facility with protective mechanisms for the protection and safety of operators and the public.

He said it was also connected to the ECG's fiber optic system for constant communication to the main control centre at Makola.

He appealed to the government to support the ECG's construction of six more substations in the Greater Accra Region to help the company deliver reliable electricity to customers.

The Resident Country Director of MCC, Steve Marma, said the MCC had invested $316 in Ghana through the Power Compact Programme with part of the funds going into energy efficiency projects, construction of substations, improving street lighting, installing energy efficient equipment in government buildings and improved access to electricity in markets.