Ghana: German Govt Donates Bus, Motorbike to GIS

The Minister for The Interior, Ambrose Dery, has entreated the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the security agencies operating at the various borders to adopt a working strategy by putting in place mechanisms to detect, prevent terrorism, terrorist activities and terrorism financing.

"In our quest to fight terrorism within the West African sub-region, violent extremism is increasingly becoming a challenge to Governments in West Africa Sub-Region and Ghana is no exception," he said.

The minister said this in Accra yesterday when the German Government donated a 16-seater Nissan Urvan bus and a Yamaha motorbike to the Document Fraud and Expertise Centre of the GIS.

According to Mr Dery, the emergence of terrorist groups and intensification of their activities in neighbouring countries have left much to be desired.

He was optimistic that the donation would strengthen the bond of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and also create an opportunity to address all outstanding issues of collaboration.

"The gesture is about our friendship with Germany and this donation represents the spirit of generosity of the people of the Federal Republic of Germany and also the strong ties that unite us at all levels," he said.

Mr Dery assured the donors that the bus and the motorbike would be put to good use to achieve the purpose for which they were meant for.

Mr Daniel Krull, German Ambassador to Ghana, also reiterated the healthy relationship between his country and Ghana and said his government would continue to support Ghana.

The Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, appealed to stakeholders to assist the GIS' installations at the various entry and exit points to enhance monitoring and operational capabilities.

He said the donation would augment the work of the Document Fraud and Expertise Centre (DFEC) in the fight against the use of fraudulent travel document by undesirable persons and also prevent transnational crimes at the borders.