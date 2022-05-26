Kenya: Wear a Mask and Go for Covid-19 Test If You Have Flu Symptoms - Oguna

Nairobi — Kenyans have been urged to wear masks and to go for COVID-19 tests if they are having any flu symptoms.

According to government spokesman Cyrus Oguna, "If you are sneezing and coughing, please remember to protect others especially when in public spaces."

Oguna stated that such precautions should be taken especially as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

He indicated that wearing a mask "If you are sneezing and coughing, will protect others especially when in public spaces."

His sentiments come even as Laboratory technicians called on the government not to lower the gun in regard to mass COVID-19 testing noting that the current data is not accurate.

The Association of Kenya Medical Laboratory Scientific Officer National Chairman Safari Kalu said testing is nowadays being done as a requirement.

Kalu pointed out that the figures being announced by the Ministry of Health only accounts for a smaller population, either those travelling, or prisoners being moved into the prison.

He noted that the reagents will expire if the government fails to roll out mass testing.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu during a conference bringing together a number of stakeholders in the laboratory field, Kalu further called upon the government to stock up the laboratories with the state-of-the-art testing machines.