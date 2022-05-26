Kenya: I Will Pass the Baton Unbroken to the People's Choice - Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta, right, shared his table with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the presidential contenders in the August 9 State House race that he will pass the baton to whoever Kenyans elect to succeed him in line with the tradition of peaceful transfer of power.

President Kenyatta alluded this despite having a preferred successor in the presidential race and insinuations by a section of leaders in his camp that he would not hand over power to Ruto should he win the presidential election.

"We are aware that the tempo of our politics is beating at an increase rate day by day. We know the task of building a nation is passed from generation to generation. I intend to do just that," said President Kenyatta.

He urged political parties and individuals contesting for the presidency to concede defeat once the outcome of the election in known so as to ensure peace in the country.

President Kenyatta who has mobilized his cabinet to campaign for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga emphasized on the fact that there can only be one winner in any election.

"My wish is to wish all of you peace. Mine is to wish you all will end up much more united and stronger after this election than never before."

"I wish everyone who is vying the best of luck knowing that they will be always one winner and our prayer is that we shall accept and be able to move forward and leave to fight another day," said President Kenyatta.

As politicians crisscross the nation with 74 days to the polls, President Kenyatta emphasized that the fabric of unity in the nation should not be torn apart by political differences.

"My earnest prayer is that this unity of purpose and our shared humanity that has been displayed today will endure in every aspect of our lives going forward," he appealed.