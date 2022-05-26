Kenya: Ruto Breaks Protocol as He Invites Karua to Address Dignitaries At National Prayer Breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta, right, shared his table with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Nairobi — Deputy President William on Thursday Broke protocol during the National prayer breakfast when he invited Raila Odinga's running mate Martha Karua to make her remarks.

The DP was to speak and then invite President Uhuru Kenyatta but instead invited Karua to speak on behalf of Odinga who did not attend the session.

Ruto explained his move is because Odinga is his main competitor in the August 9, election.

When she took to the stage, the Narc Kenya leader called leaders to put into practice the message of peace that they have listened to.

"We pray that moving forward, our actions match our words and as leaders, let us compete with ideas and not insults," she stated.

She added that she is confident that Kenya will have a peaceful transition.