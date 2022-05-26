Kenya: Ruto Breaks Protocol as He Invites Karua to Address Dignitaries At National Prayer Breakfast

PSCU/Capital FM
President Uhuru Kenyatta, right, shared his table with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki at the National Prayer Breakfast.
26 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Deputy President William on Thursday Broke protocol during the National prayer breakfast when he invited Raila Odinga's running mate Martha Karua to make her remarks.

The DP was to speak and then invite President Uhuru Kenyatta but instead invited Karua to speak on behalf of Odinga who did not attend the session.

Ruto explained his move is because Odinga is his main competitor in the August 9, election.

When she took to the stage, the Narc Kenya leader called leaders to put into practice the message of peace that they have listened to.

"We pray that moving forward, our actions match our words and as leaders, let us compete with ideas and not insults," she stated.

She added that she is confident that Kenya will have a peaceful transition.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X