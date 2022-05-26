Malawi: Ministers Call for Malawian Musician's Death Probe

Pixabay
...
26 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda has called for Malawi Police Service to investigate the death of popular hip hop musician Martin Nkhata.

Nkhata, who was better known by his stage name Martse died on Tuesday morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after succumbing to burnt wounds he suffered on Thursday following the house he slept in was burnt.

Chimwendo Banda, who represented Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera during the funeral held at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Wednesday, said the circumstances that led to his tragic death, raises eyebrows.

"Martse was your son, but also a citizen of Malawi because of his popularity as a musician. From the eulogy from a representative of the family, we have been left confused to come with the gist of what caused his death. It will be very difficult to write a report to the President on his death.

"As such, we would like to appeal to the Police to investigate what caused his death. We should also come up with a Commission of Inquiry to look into this," he said.

Chimwendo Banda said Martse had embarked on a project to mobilise desks in schools dubbed Bring a Desk to School.

His comment also followed Minister of Tourism and Culture Michael Usi, who spoke earlier, saying the cause of his death needs to be investigated.

Usi commended the musician 28-year-old musician who was humble despite being famous.

The body of Martse was laid to rest on Wednesday at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe with a mammoth of crowd, who included Mary Chilima wife to Vice-president Saulos Chilima, Ministers Patricia Kaliati, Gospel Kazado.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X