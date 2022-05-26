Nigeria: African First Ladies Peace Mission Secretariat Ready in 11 Months - Aisha Buhari

Abuja — First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has said that the African First Ladies Peace Mission secretariat to be built in Abuja, will be ready within 11 months.

Dr. Aisha Buhari, who is also President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission, disclosed this at the signing of the contract for the construction of the secretariat at her office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though she did not disclose the contract sum of the five-storey building, she said it is to be executed by A and K construction company and will be sited along Airport Road in Abuja.

The Nigerian First Lady enjoined the contractor to keep to the 11-month period for the project to be completed and ready for inauguration by 2023.

She had earlier welcomed the first Executive Secretary of the Mission, Mrs Oley Dibba Wadda, who resumed formally at the temporary secretariat of the African First Ladies Peace Mission domiciled at the First Lady's office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to her, the mission is an organisation for African First Ladies purposely initiated and approved by the then OAU and now AU to promote peace in Africa.

She said: "Mrs Wadda has been appointed as an executive secretary of the African First Ladies Peace Mission in accordance with the standard of ECOWAS, and AU and any other international organisation.

"She is to take charge of the mission and report back to me, to develop strategic plan and activities of the progress of the mission. So, you're welcome to Nigeria and you're welcome to Africa First Ladies Peace Mission. Today, we are going to have a formal hand over from the Co-ordinator, Mrs Beatrice Bassey to Mrs Oley Wadda as the new executive secretary of the African First Ladies Peace Mission."

Responding, Mrs Wadda thanked Mrs Buhari for the opportunity to work "with your team, and to work with the African First Ladies Peace Mission."