Liberia: Family of Princess Cooper Rejects Second Autopsy

The family of the late Princess Cooper Cooper has called on the government of Liberia to give up the lifeless body of their relative.

According to the family spokesman, Dr. Abel Momoh, the family wants to bring to closure their groves, and bereavement and to foster peace of mind, thereby giving the late Princess Cooper a befitting burial.

"Since the said incident, there has been several dissatisfactions, unnecessary missteps, unjustified denial by the government of Liberia through the Liberia National Police and the Justice Ministry, Dr. Momoh said at a press conference on Wednesday in Monrovia.

He added that the Liberian National police has failed even before or after the autopsy to have provided a full-skill or comprehensive Report from what was gathered from their excited investigation so that one would be seen if it has any form of collaboration with the agreed government of Liberia autopsy report.

"The family has seen this as a fruitless journey, " Dr. Momoh said.

After the first autopsy was done and the result was announced a few weeks ago, many people, including the family of the deceased had doubts over the result of it, thereby prompting President George Weah to instruct the relevant authority to carry out a second autopsy on the body.

President Weah assured the public that the family of the deceased was going to partake in the whole process of the second autopsy which will give them the right to name their trusted and qualified pathologist.

The family of the deceased disclosed that they contacted five Independent forensic pathologists who are out of the country but were resisted, citing insecurities and resistance concerns, thereby all declining the process.

Ms. Cooper's body was found in a fence behind the FAWAZ Building Construction Company at the ELWA Junction, Paynesville City, in a pool of blood that had oozed from her mouth and nose, according to the Liberia National Police. She was a resident of the Tweh Farm, Bushrod Island Community.

The deceased's death led to widespread outrage and protests with many people demanding justice.

