Liberia: Did Rep. Gray Smell Fear?

Human Rights Lawmaker & Electorates Montserrado

Representative Moses Acarous Gray has vowed to be the face of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the district in the upcoming general and presidential elections.

The Congress for Democratic Change former Secretary General a constituent of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Rep. Gray told the media that come what may, he will be in the contest on the CDC's ticket.

According to Rep. Gray, he will vigorously campaign for him and President George Weah for his re-election inclining himself.

Lawmaker Gray, during 2017 general and presidency elections was vehemently rejected by the market women within his district.

The Women expressed their decision to reject the re-election of Rep. Gray due to his inability to meet up with those promises that he made to them, something that prompted President Weah at the time when he was senator of Montserrado County vying for the presidency, to appeal to the market women to consider Rep. Gray because of him.

The Market Women reconsidered their decision based on the appeal from President Weah to vote for Rep. Gray for the second time.

Speaking to the media, Rep. Gray said over the years, he has impacted the various communities within his district through his advocacy and personal development.

Gray said for now, he will use the media to promulgate those things that he has done for his people within the district.

However, Rep. Gray did not speak of the CDC primary if he will be elected by the delegates, but indicated that District #8 is a no-go-zone for opposition.

Gray is now engaging his constituent regularly and creating the political motivation for the voters to reconsider him for the third term to vote him as Representative.