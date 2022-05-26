Nigeria: Dei-Dei Market - Traders Count Losses As Closure Remains

The closure of the popular Dei-Dei Timber Market and the International Building Materials Market last week has brought untold hardship to, not only the big-time businessmen and women in the market, but also to petty traders, buyers and even artisans in the market, LEADERSHIP investigation has revealed.

Recall that the market was closed on Tuesday, May 18, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) due to the crisis that hits the market, which led to the killing of about four persons.

However, traders, buyers and artisans said that they are not finding it easy coping with the continued closure of the market, which has served as their source of livelihood.

A petty trader, Maryam Hassan, who sells snacks, soft drinks, kunu and pure water at the entrance gate into the market, told our reporter that since the closure of the market, her family has been facing hardship, because all the sources of getting money to feed the family have stopped.

"The closure of this market has thrown my family into difficult situation, because I no longer get money to feed my children. You know that this petty business I do in the market is what I used in feeding my children since their father lost his job last year, but since this incident, we have been living in pains, due to lack of money for feeding," she said.

Also, a building contractor, John Ebie said the closure of the market has affected his building contract, even as he pleaded with the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello to hasten the reopening of the market, so that his building projects and other projects can continue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ebie said on the day the market was hit by crisis, he had earlier in the day, paid for 200 bags of cement, with the hope that the cement would be supplied to the building site in Maitama-Abuja, the next day.

He lamented that up till today, those bags of cement have remained locked up in the shop at the Dei-Dei Market, while his work at the site has stopped, and the workers at the site have also stopped coming.

Another victim of the closure, Alhassan Mohammed visits the market every day to look for jobs, except on Sundays. He is paid for loading and offloading of building materials brought into the market, which helps him to feed the family.

He told LEADERSHIP, "All that are now history, because since the closure of the market, I no longer make money to feed my family. In fact, my children have stopped going to school, due to lack of money. I am not even talking buying of drugs for my children anytime they are sick. It is a difficult situation."