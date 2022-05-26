Kenya: Prestigious FIFA World Cup Trophy in Kenya, President Kenyatta to Receive

26 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The prestigious 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup Trophy has landed in Kenya in style on a two-day tour.

The trophy accompanied by Brazilian legend Juliano Belletti landed in Nairobi shortly after 12:30pm and was received by Cabinet Secretaries for Sports Amina Mohamed, Trade’s Betty Maina and Najib Balala of Tourism.

Also present was Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu and high ranking officials from Cocacola.

“We are pleased to receive the original World Cup Trophy and we look forward to an amazing two days with fans who will come out to view and take photos,” said Cocacola’s Debra Malowa.

The trophy will head to State House and will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the only one allowed to lay his hands on the coveted piece of silverware.

Football fans will have an opportunity to view the Trophy Friday at the KICC.

