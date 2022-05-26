Nigeria: Nasarawa Investment Summit - State Secures Over $600m

Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, on assumption of office on May 29th, 2019 has taken drastic measures to woo investors to the state by coming up with a template of the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS).

Governor Sule's quest to turn Nasarawa into Nigeria's investment frontier has yeilded fruitful result as barely three years in office, the state has secured over 600million US dollars. This was achieved due to the serene environment provided by the incumbent governor, especially his holistic effort to ensure the security of lives and properties of people, as well as providing a crisis free atmosphere for business to thrive.

Nasarawa State capital, on the 11th to 13 May was a beehive of activities as it hosts world class business leaders, as well as hordes of investors, during the state's inaugural investment summit. The hosting of the summit was a clear manifestation of the commitment by Engineer Abdullahi Sule's administration to open up the state to investors, with a view to exploiting and unlocking potentials of the state, particularly in the areas of agriculture and mining, being the sectors where the state has had comparative advantage.

There is no gainsaying the fact that, Engineer Sule is a governor with a flair to bringing in new grounds, having identified the state as a diamond in the rough. Engineer Sule, since the inception of his administration, has left no stone unturned, in his determination to put the enabling business environment in place for private investors to leverage on the abundant natural and human resources in the state for maximum economic benefits.

Despite the numerous administrative challenges facing the state, the governor has continued to execute policies and programmes aimed at evolving Nasarawa State into the country's new investment frontier by establishing a Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework that will facilitate private sector participation in a sustainable manner.

The governor has provided all the enablers for ease to do business through the establishment of more security super camps in Kenyehu in Toto local government,the seat of Flour Mills of Nigeria, to crown it all, lives and properties of the investors are also secured, the current administration also facilitated the completion of Ende Police training College in Nasarawa Eggon and Special Forces Command, Doma.

Other enablers are the signing of Certificate Of Occupancy (COO) by the governor with little or no prolonged huddles. One of the investors, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has attested this and commended Engineer Sule for making the process of getting the certificate faster.

Dangote confirmed that Nasarawa State is safer to do business, saying in no distance time he will establish a rice processing industry in the state. He adds that the 65,000 hectares of land acquired by his company in Tunga is in safer hands.

A good thing about Engineer Sule, is his abiding courage to face the unknown and the uncharted path, with his sight focused on the anticipated outcome which will see Nasarawa State, the land of growth, development and prosperity through. The governor did not relent on his mission, instead he fastened his seat belt by taking deliberate measures to create the enabling environment that will attract investors into the state. Some of these measures include: signing the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency Bill 2020 and the Nasarawa State Mortgage and Foreclosure Bill.

"Without these laws, it would be very difficult to be able to invite a lot of investors, who are serious about investment, as well as those who understand what investment is, who understand what it takes for resolutions of all kinds of issues that come as a result of investment," Engineer Sule said while appending his signature to the documents sometime ago.

Also, the law forbidding kidnapping in the state has assisted in reducing the crime as well as other related crimes to an extent, making the state safe for investors and potential investors.

According to the governor, the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency NASIDA, will facilitate the establishment of a one stop shop for all kinds of investments, where government will assist investors towards realising their vision.

"Once you are there, they will do the running around for you. Whilst you tell them what type of investment it is, registration of your company, understanding your taxes, what kind of benefits you will have, what kind of waivers that are going to be available to you. What it takes for you to acquire land, what it takes to get your documentations, what is required to get your C of O," he stated.

The mortgage and foreclosure law, on the other hand, will promote liquidity.

"For housing, it's going to fast track the process of creating all the legal issues on mortgages and the issue of timely resolution of all kinds of disputes that are likely to happen.

Special Adviser to the governor on Investment and Economic Planning and presently MD/CEO of NASIDA, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said industrialisation or investment can happen in a sustainable way only through the creation of enabling legal and regulatory framework and are in tandem with Engineer Abdullahi Sule's mainstay as a government.

"This is the promise of Engineer Abdullahi Sule as enshrined in the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS), to create a private sector led and competitive economy for our state."

The hosting of Nasarawa Investment Summit serves as a platform to present credible and bankable investment opportunities that are market-ready for investor engagement.

NASIDA pointed out that Nasarawa State has shown great promise over the years by overcoming numerous roadblocks, as the state inches towards her vision of becoming Nigeria's top investment hub.

The deliberate effort meant to stimulate the economy of the state, is building the people's productive capacities, and creating wealth and jobs for them. This is the basis of the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) (2019 - 2023), which is a testament of collective commitment to implementing a practicable economic transformation strategy for the state, as promised during the campaign. It is founded on a vision to sustain accelerated growth of the Nasarawa economy driven by the private sector and translating this to a clear improvement in citizens' lives and the achievement of other key development outcomes.

The two days investment summit from all indications will foster a closer collaboration and partnership between the private sector and the government in building a stronger business environment. The summit brought in participants from diverse backgrounds across the globe to fine tune ways to engage with government and business leaders to invest and do business in state.

"The Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022 is a strategic matchmaking platform that brought together stakeholders from across the Nigerian investment sector to facilitate partnerships and investments opportunities, as well as to build and enhance private sector involvement in good governance and policy making, especially as it involves the delivery of the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS. It will soon also provide an inclusive platform and methodology that promotes the participation of all key stakeholders in NEDS implementation and the identification of impediments, obstacles to investments in Nasarawa from the perspectives of governments, investors, international finance institutions and businesses.

Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022, serves as an avenue to showcase, facilitate technology development and transfer of technology to Nasarawa, attract investment from local and foreign investors to facilitate projects and programmes that will unlock sustainable socio-economic development of Nasarawa, as well as form development partnerships with the public and private sector to stimulate production and have a developmental impact across the state.

The hosting of the summit in Nasarawa State is a clear manifestation of the undaunting spirit and determination of the Engineer Abdullahi Sule administration to change the narrative and inspire followership through exceptional leadership.