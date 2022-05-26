Tanzania: 'Fast-Track Hearing, Determination of Public Servants Appeals'

THE government has tasked the newly appointed Public Service Commission (PSC) to fast-track hearing and determination of appeals submitted before the commission by public servants in order to intensify justice delivery.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi said the move will speed up justice delivery as per the legislations, rules and regulations guiding the public service. Mr Ndejembi issued the directives in Dodoma when launching the PSC after President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed its commissioners recently.

The seven-member team is led by Justice (Rtd) Hamisa Kalombola, who will be assisted by Mr John Haule, Ms Immaculate Ngwale and Ms Khadija Mubarak.

Others in the list include Ms Suzan Mlawi, Ambassador Adadi Rajabu and Mr Nassor Mnambila. The members of the commission and their chairperson were sworn in at Chamwino State House by the Head of State on May 21, 2020.

Speaking prior to launching of the new commission, the deputy minister said that there were backlogs of appeals at the PSC that need an immediate attention from the new team, as he equally directed employers to fast-track submission of appeals evidences for public servants so that justice can be done.

"I understand that majority of you are lawyers and in law there is a common statement; justice delayed is justice denied, therefore, you need to go and work on the filed complaints at a higher speed," he insisted.

He added that if the commission does not discharge it's duties properly, there is a likelihood of increasing complaints from their clients, who are public servants.

Regarding unnecessary delays by employers in submitting appeals evidences, Mr Ndejembi said the ministry was reviewing the public service regulations of 2003, adding that the amendments would help the commission to use available evidence from one side to reach out to decisions.

"There are several cases pending before the commission with many complaints citing delays in submitting evidences from employers, therefore, we have decided to review the regulations so as to give discretionary powers to the commission to use any possible available evidence," added Mr Ndejembi.

Speaking at the event, Rtd Judge Kalombola said she was well determined on behalf of the team on the challenges ahead insisting that she would be form on the legislation, rules and guidelines guiding PSC.

The Secretary of the commission, Mathew Kirama said PSC was the highest body in working with disciplinary issues facing public servants, underscoring the need to ensure that the law was properly abided by in justice dispensation He further added that the newly appointed commissioners of the commission would be given a three-day capacity building trading with an aim to help them discharge their duties diligently.