Tanzania: 'Fresh Lease of Life On Tertiary Education

THE government is exploring on issuing loans to students pursuing tertiary education in the country.

Speaking here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government had prioritized third-level, and post-secondary education, considering its importance to country.

According to the Premier, the government was evaluating a recent report commissioned by the Ministry of State in President's office, Regional Administration and Local Government on issuing loans to tertiary students.

"This goes to show that we're now heeding to the recent legislators call of empowering tertiary students to realise their dreams," explained the Premier, while laying a foundation stone on the proposed Ufundi Tower at the Arusha Technical College," said the Premier.

Elaborating, he noted that the government will continue allocating more funds to accommodate more students from the less privileged families.

Equally, the PM expressed his satisfaction at the ongoing construction of the new block, saying it will address the poverty in the country.

He added, "I must admit that we are very much satisfied with the progress."

In the course of the sixth phase government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Arusha Technical College (ATC) has been constructing a girl's hostel to cope with the increasing female students at the institution.

The 12-month project kicked off in July 2021 at 2.2bn/- with its completion scheduled for October this year.

The project, which upon its completion will have a capacity to accommodate 428 students, is currently at 41 per cent stage through a Force Account payment method, Arusha Technical College Production and Consulting Bureau (ATC-PCB).

ATC is also implementing another project in the form of Classrooms, Offices and Labs for the purpose of improving training services and staff working environment.

Dubbed the 'Ufundi Tower', the construction of the three-storey building started in January 27 this year after the Arusha based college received 1.7bn/- in the form of Covid-19 funds.

A whopping 6.8bn/- was initially earmarked for the construction of the state-of-the-art building, courtesy of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

The project, however, came to a stall until the Covid-19 funds came to rescue it.

The Ufundi tower whose progress is now at 62 per cent will now cost 2.2bn/- and is expected to be completed in October this year.

The project is also implemented through a Force Account arrangement.

In a bid to improve health services for both staff and student within college and surrounding Community, the ATC management had set aside fund for the Construction of Medical Clinic from its own source for 2021/2022 financial year.