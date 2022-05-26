Tanzania: Govt Unveils Hemophilia Clinic At BMH

THE government has unveiled a hemophilia clinic at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) in a bid to bring closer medication to people with the rare diseases in Central Zone and neighbouring regions.

Permanent Secretary for Health in the Ministry of Health, Ms Edith Bakari, noted here on Wednesday that statistics indicate that at least 6,000 people in the country are suffering from hemophilia disease.

"Statistics indicate that 97 per cent of people with hemophilia disease across the world have not been diagnosed with the disease," said the Principal Secretary for Health who officiated an event to launch the Hemophilia Clinic at the BMH.

Hemophilia Clinic at the BMH is under the National Programme to Increase Access to Medication for People Living with Hemophilia which is supervised by the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Ms Bakari said treatment for hemophilia disease across the country is under the national programme funded by the Denmark-based Novo Nordisk Hemophilia Foundation, saying the national programme is geared towards facilitating access of medication to the people with hemophilia.

"Main goal of the national programme is to increase access to medication for the people with hemophilia and sickle cell in the country in order to curb effects and deaths caused by hemophilia," she said.

Ms Bakari commended BMH for establishing Hemophilia Clinic and that the Clinic On his part, Head of the Hemophilia Clinic at the BMH, Dr Stella Malangahe, expressed gratitude to the government for a programme to support medication for people with hemophilia disease.

"This clinic will help access medication to people with hemophilia disease in the Central Zone and neighbouring regions," she said. Mr Mgaza Mhina, representative of Association for People living with Hemophilia, expressed gratitude to the BMH for launching Hemophilia Clinic, noting that the Clinic would help to increase access to medication for people with hemophilia. "Our main challenge was to discover hemophilia disease at early stages.

But with this clinic now people with hemophilia have access to medication for the disease," he said.

Hemophilia is a medical condition in which the ability of the blood to clot is severely reduced, causing the sufferer to bleed severely from even a slight injury. The condition is typically caused by a hereditary lack of a coagulation factor, most often factor VIII.